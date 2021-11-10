Brie Larson Shares Personal Experiences With Pot Use

We’re getting more information about how Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson’s experiences with cannabis.

In a podcast the actor shares with Jessie Ennis, called Learning Lots, the pair discuss “flow states” or the mental state in which a person performing some activity is fully immersed in a feeling of energized focus, also known as “being in the zone.”

At one point in the discussion, Larson asks her co-host if she has tried taking a small amount of THC and caffeine, as the Academy Award winner said she heard it “induces a flow state.”

“I don’t know if you’ve ever had both of those at once, but I have,” Larson said.

The pair later discuss how they sometimes hang out together and do craft projects together while occasionally partaking in some “THC,” Ennis said.

“Partake in fully legal substance in a safe place with safe people,” adds Larson.

Ennis went on to say how the pair went on to make miniatures, for instance, and it was a lot of fun.

Here's How Brie Larson Could Look As Samus In Live-Action Metroid Movie 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The podcast also featured two-time Olympic medalist Laurie Hernandez, who hopped onto the podcast after the weed discussion ended.

Though she’s made brief appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Carol Danvers following the hit 2019 film Captain Marvel, the character won’t get another solo outing until the sequel that comes out a year from now, 2022’s The Marvels.

The film will also feature the now-superpowered Monica Rambeau, who plays the daughter of Danvers’ close friend that had her own misadventure in WandaVision that resulted in extraordinary powers. Fellow Captain Marvel co-star Samuel L. Jackson, reprising his role as Nick Fury, will also be featured in the film.