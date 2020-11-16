Brie Larson’s Reportedly Made A Deal With Netflix For Several New Movies

Like many untested and unproven aspiring actresses, Brie Larson suffered her fair share of rejection in the early days of her career after auditioning for some of the biggest franchises in Hollywood like The Hunger Games and Terminator. She was also knocked back for several smaller Marvel Cinematic Universe roles before eventually being cast as Captain Marvel, and even then she was reluctant to accept the studio’s offer.

Of course, Larson is now one of the most sought-after young talents in the business having headlined a superhero blockbuster that earned over a billion dollars at the box office and boasting a trophy cabinet that includes an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and an Emmy, which isn’t a bad haul for someone that only turned 31 last month. The Kong: Skull Island star even moved into directing recently, helming 2017’s warmly-received comic drama Unicorn Store for Netflix.

Now, insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that Larson has reportedly signed a deal with the streaming service for several new movies. Although the projects in question aren’t clear, here’s what the tipster had to share:

“Brie made deal with Netflix and will star and direct films for them.”

Captain Marvel 2 is the only upcoming flick on Brie Larson‘s schedule, and the MCU sequel is expected to start shooting early next year in order to meet a locked-in release date of July 2022, but after director Nia DaCosta calls it a wrap on the cosmic superhero effort, she’d be free to dive headfirst into the world of streaming to enjoy the sort of unbridled creative freedom that’s seen Netflix lock down some of the biggest names in the business over the last several years. And frankly, we can’t wait to see what she ends up doing for them.