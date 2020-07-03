Brie Larson Reveals She Auditioned For Star Wars And Terminator

Brie Larson may have already had a reputation as one of the fastest-rising young stars in the business after a string of critically-acclaimed performances that culminated in a Best Actress win at the Academy Awards in 2016 for Room, but she wasn’t an instantly-recognizable household name until she suited up and joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain Marvel.

The overwhelming majority of Hollywood’s up-and-coming talents would relish the opportunity to join a high-profile franchise to boost their careers and increase their visibility, but despite working solidly in independent films it wasn’t until 2017 that Larson received the opportunity herself after appearing in 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, despite her star being on the rise at the time.

With a marquee role in the MCU under her belt, one that only promises to become more prominent throughout Phase Four and beyond, the 30 year-old likely doesn’t have to worry about unsuccessful auditions for a while yet. However, in a video posted to her freshly-launched YouTube channel, Larson reveals that she auditioned for three of the biggest franchises in the industry earlier in her career to no avail.

“This is a very good idea, because I auditioned for Hunger Games. I auditioned for the Terminator reboot. I was actually thinking about the Terminator reboot today because I got a flat tire, and I was like, ‘Oh, the last time I got a flat tire was when I was driving into my audition for Terminator‘. Got a flat tire at the audition, and then didn’t get the job. I auditioned for Star Wars too.”

Although she doesn’t specify which roles, it seems likely that she would have been eying the lead in The Hunger Games before Jennifer Lawrence was cast, while the Terminator reboot in question would have probably been the role in Genisys that ultimately went to Emilia Clarke. The Star Wars audition isn’t quite so clear though, but with Kevin Feige circling a galaxy far, far away, the actress has already been heavily linked to the franchise and might yet get her opportunity in the near future, something she would admittedly be hugely on board with.