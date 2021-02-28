Bruce Campbell Basically Confirms His Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Cameo

For 40 years, wherever Sam Raimi has gone, Bruce Campbell hasn’t been too far behind. The two have been firm friends ever since their college days, and Campbell played Man on Bicycle in Raimi’s first feature It’s Murder!, which was shot when they were both still students.

Of the fourteen movies that Raimi has helmed since then, Campbell has either portrayed a major role or shown up for a brief cameo in ten of them, so when the Spider-Man director was announced to be taking over the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after Scott Derrickson either dropped out or was fired depending on who you believe, it felt inevitable that his longtime collaborator would show up in some capacity.

The Evil Dead‘s Ash recently ignited the rumor mill when his social media activity revealed that he was in London, which is where the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel is being filmed. And while it could be a coincidence that he’s in the same city at the same time that Raimi’s shooting his first pic in almost a decade, Campbell’s latest post is hardly designed with any subtlety in mind, as you can see below.

Boy, it was a blast, working in a certain city, with a certain director on a certain movie with a certain actor – it sure was! pic.twitter.com/1q8pga0Miu — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) February 27, 2021

Obviously, that’s hardly a confirmation, but we can all read between the lines. From almost the second Raimi was announced to be tackling Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Campbell was widely expected to make a cameo of some sort, and the actor knows exactly what he’s doing by taunting the fans without revealing any specifics. Then again, maybe he’s not naming names in fear of the Marvel snipers tracking his every move to make sure he doesn’t give anything away ahead of time.