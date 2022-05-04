Bruce Campbell comes clean about his involvement in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Bruce Campbell has previously appeared in all three of Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man' films.

Warning: the article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

When it comes to the films of Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell making a cameo is as commonplace as snap-zooms and Dutch angles, making it no surprise that much discussion has occurred among fans about whether the Bubba Ho-Tep actor will appear, at some point, in Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The B-movie actor with a legendary chin has finally addressed all the speculation after using April Fool’s Day to tease that very prospect for the last couple of years. Be warned: light spoilers for Doctor Strange 2 to follow.

After one Twitter user detailed Campbell’s cameo occurring in two brief scenes, including one in the main film and another in the final credit stinger, the actor retweeted the post, seemingly confirming his appearance once and for all.

“Finally, a reason to see the movie!” Campbell wrote.

Raimi had to take a cagey approach to talking about whether Campbell was in the movie, with a remark by him published just one day prior to the actor’s tweet that he “can’t swear to you that Bruce Campbell is in the film because [he’s] not allowed to.”

As for Campbell, he has been decidedly more playful with the topic, indicating during last month’s prankster holiday he would be appearing as a Strange variant. On April 1 of 2021, Campbell even indicated, via a supposedly “leaked script,” that he’d be making a cameo as a man with a chainsaw for a hand, in an apparent nod to his Evil Dead character, Ash Williams.

We’re guessing Campbell isn’t the main reason Marvel recently clamped down on spoiler talk on all their social media outlets by disabling comments on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. But if Raimi had to keep his lips sealed about even his pal’s cameo, surely there will be more character appearances in store that may surprise audiences.

Catch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters Friday.