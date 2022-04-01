Bruce Campbell teases ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ cameo as …a Strange variant?
Actor Bruce Campbell is teasing his forthcoming possible cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with what seems to be a role of a variant of the Sorcerer Supreme himself — at least that’s what would appear to be the case on the surface.
Campbell, a longtime friend of Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi, posted a photo of himself in the makeup chair Friday wherein he is sporting the gray sideburns and goatee of the titular wizard. A photo of actor Benedict Cumberbatch’s version of Strange is also tucked into the corner of the mirror.
“I always feel a little strange when I work on a Sam Raimi movie,” Campbell wrote in the caption, followed up by the hashtag #multiverse.
The Marvel sequel stars Cumberbatch as the arrogant doctor-turned-sorcerer, but it’s plain from the trailer his character will be battling an evil version of himself — Strange Supreme — also played by Cumberbatch.
Still, the multiverse-shattering plot of the film could certainly open up the possibility of variants of Strange played by other actors, from other dimensions, à la Spider-Man: No Way Home.
However, when you really stop to think about the date the post was made — the prankster holiday April Fool’s Day — and the fact that the photo seems to incorporate a not-so-pixel-perfect photoshop job with a rather two-dimensional-looking goatee, this is in all likelihood the Evil Dead actor pulling our collective leg.
Campbell pulled what we can only assume to be a similar prank on April 1 of last year, when he supposedly let slip a photo of a page of the script from Multiverse of Madness, in which Strange apparently has a run-in with Campbell’s Ash character from The Evil Dead.
It’s hard to know what is genuinely factual — or lack thereof — about Campbell’s cameo in Multiverse of Madness, since the actor has a penchant for teasing the fans with ambiguous answers when asked about it. But considering Campbell previously cameoed in all three of Raimi’s Spider-Man movies, we’d say there is a decent chance he just might show up.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness casts its spell into theaters May 6.