Bruce Campbell Set To Star In Hallmark Christmas Movie This November

Bruce Campbell might be known as a legend of the horror genre, but he’ll be starring in a very different type of movie this holiday season. The Evil Dead icon is about to make his Hallmark Christmas film debut in One December Night, which will be hitting the Hallmark Channel in a couple of months’ time.

As originally revealed by The Screening Space, One December Night is described as “a wonderful heartfelt Christmas tale about friendship, music, family, and the things that ultimately bring us all together.” The movie, which is currently shooting in upstate New York but wraps up production later this month, is directed by Clare Niederpruem and co-starring Peter Gallagher, Eloise Mumford, Didi Conn, Brett Dier, Jenna Stern, and Andrew Durand. Campbell is playing a character named Steve Bedford.

You can get a sneak peek at the film through these set pics, as shared by @SleepyKittyPaw on Twitter:

Bruce Campbell and Eloise Mumford on the set of Hallmark's ONE DECEMBER NIGHT. The movie, now filming in upstate New York, also stars Brett Dier and Peter Gallagher. pic.twitter.com/YtPGCq70XE — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 17, 2021

This isn’t the only production Campbell has coming out this year, with the other being much more in his usual wheelhouse. Recently, we got our first look at the star and Final Destination‘s Devon Sawa in the upcoming horror-comedy Black Friday!, which follows the employees of a shopping mall where things get gory on the busiest retail day of the year. That one’s yet to be assigned a release date, but it is on its way.

Outside of that, Bruce Campbell is expected to cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will mark his first time in a Marvel movie since 2007’s Spider-Man 3. The MCU sequel is, of course, directed by his old pal Sam Raimi, hence the expected walk-on part. Raimi is also producing an Evil Dead reboot, Evil Dead Rise, but Campbell has confirmed he won’t be reprising Ash in it.

Catch One December Night on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, November 13th.