Bruce Willis poignantly returns to Nakatomi Plaza on ‘Die Hard’ anniversary

Fans all over the world have been kicking off their shoes and throwing on their white vests to celebrate the 34th anniversary of Die Hard, the summer blockbuster that endures as both one of the greatest action movies ever made, and a festive favorite that gets revisited annually in the buildup to the holiday season.

John McTiernan’s spectacular shoot ’em up remains as re-watchable now as it ever was, with the success of the first installment turning Bruce Willis into an instant A-list superstar, and launching a franchise that would run for the next two decades, even if the property eventually began to run out of gas by the time the fourth and fifth entries rolled around.

Even though he still has several upcoming films slated for release on VOD, Willis sadly stepped away from the acting business recently after his aphasia diagnosis was made public, leading to an outpouring of support from all corners of both the industry and the online sphere.

To mark the occasion, Willis’ wife Emma Hemming shared a poignant video on Instagram that showed the 67 year-old standing on the roof of the Fox Plaza, better known and instantly recognizable as the Nakatomi tower.

There’s an air of bittersweetness and poignancy that comes with seeing Willis back on top of the building that sent his career into the stratosphere, and while he won’t be stepping back in front of the camera, his legion of supporters will have dusted off their copies of Die Hard and revisited the all-timer in celebration.