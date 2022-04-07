Bruce Willis‘ wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a couple of photos with the actor on her Instagram account today, the first public photo of Willis since his family announced his aphasia diagnosis in March. She captioned it, “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat 🏔🥾 #offthegrid”

The photos are of the couple sitting on a log, looking happy, and the “mountain + boot” emojis in the caption imply the picture was taken in the middle of a hike. The photo is attributed to Mabel Ray Willis, their ten-year-old daughter. Emma Heming also posted the couple’s hiking videos to her Instagram stories.

Willis announced his retirement from acting on March 30th following a diagnosis of aphasia, a condition affecting the speech centers of the brain. Since then, fans and colleagues have expressed an outpouring of concern and appreciation for the screen legend. Willis first hit fame with his starring role in the TV detective romantic comedy Moonlighting, followed by his breakout turn as NYPD detective John McClane in the Die Hard action film franchise. Since then, he has alternated between big-budget action films and critically-acclaimed fare like 1994’s Pulp Fiction.

In the photos, the couple is outfitted for spring weather hiking, with Bruce in an orange down vest, and Emma in a jacket and jeans. Wherever they are, it isn’t Willis’ estate in Brentwood, Los Angeles, and likely Idaho, where Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore have lived since the 90s. Heming Willis, a former model, married Bruce Willis in 2009 in a civil ceremony in Beverly Hills, following a wedding in Turks and Caicos. In addition to Mabel Ray, they have another daughter, Evelyn Penn, 8.