By royal decree, a nauseatingly dull Netflix sequel defies the monarchy to reach the Top 10 in 66 nations

Netflix has been doing a decent enough job of enforcing its desire to build as many in-house franchises as humanly possible, but it would be beneficial if the majority of them were actually any good. There’s no accounting for taste and personal preference, though, with royalist sequel Royalteen: Princess Margrethe currently one of the platform’s biggest hits.

Per FlixPatrol, the second installment in the unlikely Norwegian teen drama series has cracked the Top 10 in 66 countries around the world, even if it’s gone largely unnoticed in several of the platform’s biggest markets including the United States and United Kingdom. That being said, being the second most-watched feature on the global charts is no mean feat, especially in the face of such stiff competition.

Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Picking up where its predecessor left off, Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne’s title hero ends up being cast into an unwinnable situation when the Danish royal family decides to make a trip to Norway for a diplomatic chinwag, forcing her to come face-to-face with the handsome prince she’s been chatting with online for months.

Unsurprisingly, she ends up caught in a tug-of-war between her duties as a member of the monarchy, dealing with the interpersonal family dramas that come with overseeing an entire nation in a ceremonial role, as well as the desire to find love. Royalteen: Princess Margrethe is obviously designed to appeal to and cater for a highly specific demographic, but the banal and predictable follow-up has nonetheless surprised everyone by soaring right to the summit of the Netflix ranks right out of the gate.