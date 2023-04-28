An unexpected series that’s already over breezes onto the Netflix Top 10 in 44 nations

Netflix might be happy to spend tens of billions of dollars on original content each and every year – which unfortunately includes an alarming number of episodic exclusives that end up being dragged round the back and shot after their first season – but Workin’ Moms appearing as one of the streamer’s most-watched shows hints that subscribers are just as keen for project that didn’t originate at company headquarters.

The seven-season sitcom aired its 83rd and final installment on home network CBC Television exactly one month ago from today, but the final run of episodes being added to Netflix as part of an ongoing distribution deal have seen it immediately stake a claim as one of the 10 top-viewed shows on the entire library.

via CBC

Per FlixPatrol, the addition of Workin Moms’ seventh run has seen it end up as the seventh-biggest televised hit on a global scale after it cracked the Top 10 in 44 countries around the world, which intriguingly makes it one of just two residents on the upper echelons of the rankings that wasn’t created in-house.

Set in Toronto, the long-running favorite lives up to its titles by chronicling the everyday ups and downs that come with motherhood, dealing with issues a great deal of audiences can relate to along the way. Never mind blockbuster fantasies, serial killer thrillers, and hard-boiled stories, the evidence has been provided that sometimes the onscreen equivalent of comfort food is well capable of ending up as one of the most notable hits on the highest-profile streaming service there is.