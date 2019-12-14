They are the only two characters to appear in every single instalment of the Skywalker saga so far, and rightly so they’ll be there at its end, too.

C-3PO and R2-D2 have been through a lot over the years, but they’ve always been through it together. And thanks to this new TV spot, we know that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will recognize the droids’ journey across the franchise with the pair sharing a touching moment.

The promo begins with Anthony Daniels’ unmistakable voice speaking over a shot of a jungle location. “All we’ve done,” he begins. It then transitions to Rey and Chewie smiling at each other as they pilot the Millennium Falcon. “All this time,” Threepio continues. We then see that he’s speaking to Artoo. “I want you to know that you have been a real friend, R-2,” says the protocol droid. “My best one, in fact.” Artoo beeps a few emotional beeps in response.

Threepio’s heartfelt words here are yet another hint that he’s not going to make it out of Rise alive. Our first sign that something was up came with the film’s final trailer when there was that shot of him sporting red eyes, as well as the hint that he was going to sacrifice himself. One clip even featured Threepio surrounded by the whole gang, saying: “Just taking one last look, sir, at my friends.”

Given that this has been so heavily signposted in the marketing, many suspect that it could be a big fakeout and the British-accented bucket of bolts will end up surviving Episode IX. Maybe it wouldn’t be the biggest surprise if he dies, but Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will certainly have to make some bold decisions if it’s to truly feel like the final chapter of the saga that’s been unfolding for 40 years. And killing off one of the two characters to be there every step of the way would certainly do that.