Cable Might Eventually Meet Thanos In The MCU

Josh Brolin is no stranger to starring in comic book adaptations having headlined Jonah Hex, played second fiddle to Will Smith in Men in Black 3 and taken over from Clive Owen as Dwight in Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, but now the actor finds himself in the unique position of playing two major characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that the studio can’t seem to figure out their plans for.

Thanos may have met his demise twice at both the start and end of Avengers: Endgame, but the return of the Mad Titan can’t officially be ruled out yet, especially given his close ties to the Eternals and the expansion of the MCU’s multiverse. On the other hand, the 52 year-old is also widely expected to return as Cable in Deadpool 3, but there’s still no sign of when the movie will eventually enter production.

Creator Rob Liefeld has already claimed that Brolin is itching to play the fan favorite mutant once again though, and now we’ve heard that Marvel are considering having the No Country For Old Men star’s dual roles cross paths at some point in the future, which would definitely fit the self-aware remit that we’ve come to expect from a Deadpool movie.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Ryan Reynolds had a secret cameo in Hobbs & Shaw and Han would return in Fast & Furious 9 – while it hasn’t gotten past the idea point at this stage, Marvel are thinking of carrying on the time-travel elements of Deadpool 2 as part of their movies, and see some potential in having a meta exchange between two characters played by the same actor, with Cable traveling back in time at some point and coming across the Mad Titan.

Of course, Wade Wilson already referred to Cable as Thanos in the Merc with a Mouth’s last outing, and if Marvel decide to go all-in on embracing the same irreverent style and tone as Fox’s Deadpool franchise, then fans would no doubt get a huge kick out of seeing a Brolin-on-Brolin confrontation happen on the big screen.