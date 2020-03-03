Josh Brolin Reportedly In Talks To Return As Cable In Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 is in development. We don’t know when it’ll see the light of day, but it is happening, that much we can confirm. Naturally, that leads to casting speculation, and though Marvel hasn’t officially announced anything just yet, we’re hearing today that Josh Brolin, who starred as Cable in Deadpool 2, is in talks to return in the third movie (his second appearance in the franchise).

Nothing’s set in stone at the moment, and there’s no Deadpool 3 destiny written in an ancient scroll that we, or anyone is aware of. But it’s in the works and we’re told that he’s expected to be back for the threequel. And given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who informed us that the film was in development months before Ryan Reynolds announced it, we’ve no reason to doubt it.

Personally, I’d be delighted to see Brolin return to the franchise. He’s an excellent actor with great screen presence, and his casting in the previous film augmented its wise-cracking formula just enough to keep things fresh. That and the Logan jokes. Actually, it may just have been the Logan jokes. He’s a fine actor either way, though. Sorry if I’ve done you a disservice there Mr. B. You were funny in it, too. I should probably stop digging this hole right now, shouldn’t I?

Anyways, leave a comment below if you share my enthusiasm for more Cable in the Deadpool series. See, I can wall-break with innuendo, too. You can also leave a comment if you don’t share my enthusiasm for more of the character, but you’re going to have to explain why. Like, really explain why. What part of their beautiful friendship didn’t fill you with joy? The stage is yours to make your case.

The flipside is what would a Deadpool 3 look like without Brolin as Cable? Mr. Pool has already lost his best friend to fridging, so without Cable, he’ll be completely alone. That already sounds too dark for a Deadpool movie, doesn’t it?