Thanos’ Son Will Reportedly Try To Resurrect Him In The MCU

Is Thanos’ resurrection inevitable? In a world of gods and superhumans, it sure isn’t inconceivable, especially given his undeniable popularity among fans. And now, we’ve heard some interesting intel about the Mad Titan’s return to the MCU.

Earlier this week, we learned that Marvel plans introduce more members of the Titan family, including Thanos’ brother Starfox. But they won’t stop there, as his son Thane will soon debut, too. At least, that’s according to sources close to WGTC, the same ones who told us Taskmaster would be the main villain of Black Widow and Ahsoka Tano will be in The Mandalorian season 2, both of which were correct.

While there’s been no mention of Thane in the MCU yet, he came to be in the comic books after an unnamed Inhuman woman had a run in with Thanos’ army and got pregnant (it’s all very hush-hush). But sketchy origin story aside, Thane might play a prominent part in the future of the series by resurrecting his father, we’re told.

Dying never seems to be a permanent setback for Thanos. He’s been brought back to life a couple of times already and in a recent arc, his corpse was stolen for that exact purpose by Hela and the Black Order. But in that particular story, they really put the Mad in Mad Titan, as Thanos comes back to life as a “not all there” zombie version of the cosmic conqueror. A notable deviation between the MCU and that storyline though is that after the events of Avengers: Endgame, there is no corpse. Iron Man’s snap turns the villain to a smattering of dust that blows away in the wind. And then there’s also the decapitated body from the timeline where an angry Thor lops Thanos’ head off with Stormbreaker.

But the corpse doesn’t seem to be a prerequisite for resurrection, as we’re told Thane will use the Quantum Realm to go back in time to try and collect the Infinity Stones in hope of returning to the present and using them to bring Thanos back. Beyond that, we don’t know what’s in store for Thane, but apparently Marvel has significant plans for him.

It’s also unclear which movie he’ll make his debut in, but rest assured, he’s on his way to the MCU and it seems that even though Thanos may be gone for now, his shadow still looms large over the franchise.