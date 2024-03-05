Can I watch the Oscars on Hulu?

The Oscars are here yet again, the biggest film industry awards ceremony of the year, and it will be airing on TV in just a few days. But will the Academy Awards be available to watch via Hulu?

Recommended Videos

We’ve had a truly great year for entertainment, cinema is well and truly back with last year giving us Oppenheimer, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon and so much more. We’ve already seen big wins for the many talented people who work on these films at award ceremonies earlier this year such as the Golden Globes, the SAG awards and the Baftas. But now we’re closing out the awards season with a bang (or a slap) and this year’s Oscars certainly won’t be one to miss.

Will the Oscars be available to watch on Hulu?

The Academy Awards will be available to watch live via Hulu but not on the basic package. The official page for the Oscars says that you can watch the ceremony with a Hulu live TV plan. These plans start from $76.99 a month although they may offer a free trial. It gives subscribers access to Hulu and Disney plus content as well as live TV and ESPN plus.

If you don’t have Hulu live TV then you should definitely check the Oscars website to see where else you may be able to catch the show on Sunday. There are plenty of other streaming services and places online that you may be able to view the awards from.