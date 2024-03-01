The biggest night of the year (for film-obsessed nerds like me, anyway) is just around the corner, and the Oscars lineup is so great, it just might restore our faith in the future of cinema.

We’ve got the two biggest and most multifaceted movies of 2023, Barbie and Oppenheimer, paired with some refreshingly unconventional titles like Poor Things and The Zone of Interest and genuinely sincere efforts like The Holdovers and Past Lives. Anatomy of A Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, and American Fiction not only highlight the thematic and tonal diversity of this year’s Best Picture nominees, but also the incredibly high standards of this edition of the Oscars. Suffice it to say, it’s an exciting time to be a movie fan!

When and where are the 2024 Oscars happening?

The 2024 Oscars will go back to their historic house, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, and will start an hour earlier than usual at 7pm ET/4pm PT on the first day of Daylight Savings Time. Those are two tricky reasons to accidentally miss the start of the show, so stay sharp!

How can I watch the 2024 Oscars?

The 96th Academy Awards will air on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel taking on the host mantle for the fourth time. The network will also air a pre-show for 30 minutes before the ceremony. The industry’s biggest stars are expected to attend including the casts of all the nominated movies and a long list of presenters, which ABC has already begun announcing. Some of these presenters include: