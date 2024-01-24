Where to watch all 2024 Oscars Best Visual Effects nominees

How to rent, stream, and purchase the most visually dazzling movies of the year - at least, according to The Academy.

It’s that time of year again — the Oscar nominations for the 96th Academy Awards have been announced, shortlisting the movie industry’s favorite films of the past twelve months. Typically, the visual effects nominees tend to celebrate this year’s blockbusters more than the other categories, often representing the finest visual work of Hollywood’s bigger-budget projects.

If you’re looking to catch up on this year’s nominees, or you’re a geek for technical wizardry and want to marvel at this year’s finest visual effects, here’s a handy guide to watching the nominees from home.

The Creator

Image via 20th Century Studios

Sci-fi actioner The Creator is available to stream on Hulu, free for all subscribers. The film is still also available to watch on the big screen, in many theater chains nationwide. For rent or purchase, The Creator is available on Apple TV, Google Play, Youtube, Vudu, Microsoft Play, and Spectrum, starting at $5.99.

Godzilla Minus One

Image via Toho Studios

As of Jan. 23, 2024, Godzilla Minus One is not available for home viewing to stream, rent, or purchase. However, like The Creator, the acclaimed Japanese Kaiju film is still available to watch in theaters. Now with an Oscar nomination under its belt, it is most likely to stay that way for an extended period — although it could hasten its arrival on Video on Demand (VOD).

Society of the Snow

Image via Netflix

As part of an exclusive deal with its production company, Netflix, survival thriller Society of the Snow is only available on the streaming platform. Purchase and rental are not permitted on other streaming sites that permit purchases, and in typical Netflix fashion, the historical thriller is not showing in theaters.

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning

Image via Paramount

As part of a post-Barbenheimer deal with IMAX, Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning has stayed in theaters into the new year, despite its summer release date. The seventh installment of the action series is available for rental on Apple TV, Google Play, Youtube, Vudu, Microsoft Play, Spectrum, and FlixFling. Purchase is available on all of the mentioned platforms, except for Spectrum and FlixFling.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Screengrab via Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is available to stream, free for all subscribers of Disney Plus and Hulu subscribers who are part of the Hulu-Disney Plus-ESPN+ bundle. For rental, the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is available on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft Play, and Apple TV. For Purchase, GOTG Vol. 3 is also available on all the above, as well as DirecTV, which does not permit renting of the film.