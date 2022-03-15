While Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be out in theaters in less than a month, most Potterheads would probably agree that the real Wizarding World hype currently centers around Avalanche’s upcoming open-world roleplaying game Hogwarts Legacy. But given the fact that creator J.K. Rowling has once again found herself on the wrong end of social media scrutiny over distasteful comments about gender recognition law, Twitter is now debating whether you should help promote the new game or just boycott Harry Potter and everything related to it.

One needn’t chance anything beyond a single inappropriate tweet to face the rageful maelstrom of controversy and backlash that is ‘cancel culture,’ but in the case of Rowling, the author has been in everyone’s bad graces for far too long to be simply disregarded for any stray commentary. Apparently, though, social media is now debating if it’s wrong to promote and buy Hogwarts Legacy, despite the fact that Rowling has had nothing to do with its production.

Some folks seem to believe that we should just close the lid on the Wizarding World forever.

yes, streaming hogwarts legacy will empower jk rowling. yes, even if you fundraise while doing it. you're platforming the intellectual property of harry potter, which is where jkr gets her cultural capital. if you denounce jkr, please be consistent and don't promote her stuff. — harley 💗 (@breadwitchery) March 14, 2022

Reminder to the "we gotta buy Hogwarts Legacy to support the devs" people. The devs have already been paid. Your purchase of the game only sends the message that the Hogwarts IP is still profitable, and that you value your nostalgia over the lives of trans and nonbinary people. — Kit (@KitCarnage) March 15, 2022

my fave bad hogwarts legacy take: “lots of working class people developed it, i’m buying it to support them”.



1st, no you aren’t. nobody does that. that’s dumb.



2nd, my guy, they’re paid already. their pay isn’t based on the game’s sales. it comes out of the development budget. — The Other Liam (@other_liam) March 15, 2022

A few users are even urging people to try out other video games if they’re so keen on becoming a “wizard.”

If you’re wondering if I’m going to be playing Hogwarts Legacy, the answer is no,



And the reason is because there are much more colourful and interesting magic school worlds that I can play in that aren’t funding one of the most vicious transphobes on the planet 👍🏻 — Erinus (@ErinusTV) March 15, 2022

immensely judging creators that are willingly promoting hogwarts legacy. wanna be a wizard? go play skyrim — saira pendragon ✵ (@sairaspooks) March 14, 2022

“If Hogwarts Legacy does badly…”



Why is no one talking about the trans individuals who lose their jobs daily for being trans because of the transphobia that Rowling perpetuates? For those who lose their homes for being trans? — FrazleyS (She/Her) 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Frazleytastic) March 14, 2022

“Controversial statements” is a major understatement here. She’s literally the figure head of a hate movement and coverage of Hogwarts Legacy shouldn’t tip toe around that pic.twitter.com/ChHLVASMOI — Riley Constantine (@biologicalriley) March 14, 2022

Others, meanwhile, are feeling a bit more conflicted when it comes to Hogwarts Legacy.

I want to play this game when it comes out but I am really torn on what to do. This is one game where I’ve spent more time trying to decide what to do and I’ve never had to think about a game purchase like this before. I definitely would not stream it if I was streaming. — Stringfellowe – (Serpico) (@Stringfellowe_) March 14, 2022

But even if you’re that desperate to play the game, users are urging fans to just pirate the product and not stream it on social media.

Pirate and don't stream if you have to. — Savina (@SavinaTheGamer) March 15, 2022

More than a year since it was first announced, Hogwarts Legacy devs are showing us a brand new 14-minute gameplay clip this Thursday, so it seems that WB Games is pretty adamant about releasing the title regardless of how fans might feel about Rowling and her transphobic beliefs.