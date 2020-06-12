Someone Tried To Cancel John Krasinski And The Internet’s Having None Of It

There’s a real argument to be made that the unstoppable rise of Twitter has been one of the worst things to happen to modern society, given the rapid spread of misinformation and the increased waves of abuse that have come about as a direct result. One of the other unsavory aspects of today’s online discourse though is the increased sense of entitlement that people now have about things they hold near and dear.

If fans of a certain movie, actor or franchise don’t like something, then they’ll go out of their way to make sure that people know. Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi was subjected to a huge amount of online backlash, only for the filmmaker to find himself being thanked after The Rise of Skywalker was released, while star Kelly Marie Tran ended up quitting social media altogether after being the target of a sustained hate campaign.

It seems there’s always a petition floating around in an attempt to have Brie Larson replaced as Captain Marvel, while people wanted to cancel Robert Downey Jr. and have him publicly apologize for wearing blackface in Tropic Thunder even though a lot of them hadn’t even seen the movie to understand why he did it. Instead, they decided that it was much easier to just jump on the bandwagon.

The latest name to find themselves trending is John Krasinski, who has admittedly come under fire recently for selling his homemade series Good News to the highest bidder, but fans were quick to come to The Office star’s defense as soon as they found out that #JohnKrasinksiIsOverParty was one of Twitter’s hot topics, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Saw #JohnKrasinskiIsOverParty trending an thought he did something wrong but na just a Karen off her meds pic.twitter.com/9Y0VY8gpSh — ᴴᵁˢᵀᴸᴱ ᵂᴱˢᵀᴮᴿᴼᴼᴷ (@RedEyedHustla) June 11, 2020

for anyone needing to know why #JohnKrasinskiIsOverParty is trending , it's because someone wanted clout and made a post about john krasinski simply because they didn't like him. y'all can continue to love and cherish him , he didn't do anything . 2020's not taking him from us . — BLM Your Favorite Bottom Gguk Enthusiast⁷ ACAB (@sippingmytaee) June 11, 2020

I’ve read a few threads about how some Karen started the #JohnKrasinskiIsOverParty and I think we all know which Karen it was pic.twitter.com/CQSOEvO1hI — Thea (@Theapatra) June 11, 2020

Who the FUCK is trying to cancel John?? He’s like the sweetest human being who cares about everyone? He literally hosted a online prom for the class of 2020. He’s done A LOT not only for 2020 seniors but wants to make people happy. Don’t. Cancel. Him. #JohnKrasinskiIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/rGy19CLw8W — Iz🪐 (@awkwardDUN_) June 11, 2020

Slapping anyone that dares to cancel dear John/Jim/Jimothy! An angel sent from heaven😇🤩 #JohnKrasinskiIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/t9fGXpGQiB — Agni Zanide (@AgniZanide) June 11, 2020

Wow. I just learned there are people that don't like John Krasinski… man, their lives must suck… #JohnKrasinskiIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/SM0R9VIOPF — Rachael ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 (@hellorachaeld) June 11, 2020

The only time I want to see John Krasinski's name trending is for his announcement as Mr Fantastic.#JohnKrasinskiIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/I7NyoyXQRY — That Red Haired Dude (@MikeyClewer) June 11, 2020

It looks like somebody just made a post about how they didn’t care much for John Krasinski, and suddenly it snowballed into people wading in to defend the director of A Quiet Place. Admittedly, this is a more wholesome example of today’s ‘cancel culture,’ and Krasinski turned out to be one of the very few fortunate ones. The next high-profile name that finds themselves trending might not turn out to be so lucky.