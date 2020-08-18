One of 2020’s most-anticipated horror movies is a sequel to cult 90s slasher Candyman. The new film will see Tony Todd return to the eponymous role of a hook-handed spirit who brings violence to naïve Chicago residents. Ahead of its release, Universal (via Total Film) have now shared a batch of new photos, giving us our best look yet at Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Anthony McCoy, and his appearance suggests a rather sinister change in his character.

What makes this sequel particularly exciting is that it’ll be written by Jordan Peele, who’s established himself as one of the finest horror artists working in Hollywood today with Get Out and Us. In particular, Candyman’s themes of class conflict and race look tailor made for his cinematic approach.

Candyman Returns In New Photos From Upcoming Horror Sequel 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Ordinarily, we would already have watched, digested, analyzed and reviewed Candyman, which was originally set to be released on June 12th. But yes, you guessed it, it was delayed by the Coronavirus. File that under ‘happened to literally every summer movie.’

That two-decade wait for candy got extended by a few months and it’s now been pencilled in for release on October 16th. All the world has to do is not throw up any more pandemics between now and then. Seems easy enough, right?

Looking forward to Candyman? Drop a comment with your expectations for the film below. Goes without saying (but I’ll say it anyway), but it’s thankfully been rated R for what the MPAA categorize as bloody horror violence, strong language and a handful of sexual references. Anyone who’s looking to catch up should also be notified that the original 1992 film is currently available to stream on Netflix. All the material you need for a sweet evening of murder-filled fun.