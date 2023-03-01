‘Captain America 4’ and ‘Thunderbolts’ being the darkest MCU movies yet inspires endless cynicism

Not so long ago, the trailers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania had us prepared for an uber-dramatic Marvel movie of perhaps even Spider-Man: No Way Home proportions. And yet, it ended up being a film that gave us a shot of M.O.D.O.K.’s bare backside. Fresh off this burn, then, MCU fans aren’t putting much stock in a rumor that you’d think would be extremely promising, that two upcoming Phase Five films will be the darkest offerings from the franchise we’ve yet seen.

According to leaker ‘the watcher,’ both Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts are set to be “significantly darker” than what we’ve become used to in Phase Four and will be much “more serious in tone than recent Marvel projects.”

New World Order and Thunderbolts are going to be significantly darker and more serious in tone than recent Marvel projects. — the watcher (@thewatcher_2099) February 28, 2023

While there is some evidence to back this up, given that we know Sam Wilson will be battling Harrison Ford’s corrupt President Ross in Cap 4 and that the Sentry could serve as the villain of Thunderbolts, folks still aren’t believing that these movies will be as dark as all that.

How many times in the past have we been told to expect something darker, only to get more of the same?

Moon Knight springs to mind…

… As does Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Although, honestly, this is a problem that’s plagued the MCU since almost the beginning. Avengers: Age of Ultron could be said to be Exhibit A.

Overall, there’s certainly the potential for New World Order and Thunderbolts to bring up some interesting, slightly more mature themes and ideas, seeing as the films’ heroes will fight governmental corruption and a dark version of DC’s Superman. But Marvel fans have been around the block too many times to believe that Marvel won’t also indulge in endless empty quips in an attempt to lighten the mood.

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled for release on May 3, 2024 with Thunderbolts following that June 26.