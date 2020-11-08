Captain America And Captain Marvel Will Reportedly Butt Heads In The MCU

Tony Stark may have been the flashiest and most charismatic member of the Avengers, but even though he funnelled his own cash into suiting up and kitting out the gang, the genius billionaire playboy philanthropist still accepted that Captain America was the leader of the team. And as the stoic and selfless beating heart of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Steve Rogers has certainly left behind some pretty big shoes to fill the next time the Marvel Cinematic Universe faces a threat deemed big enough to warrant getting the band back together.

Most people are expecting Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel to assume command of the Avengers, which makes sense given that she’s one of the most powerful superheroes in the entire franchise and is far more familiar with the outer reaches of the galaxy than the majority of her peers, but let’s not forget that the MCU will soon have a new Captain America.

Based on the title of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier alone, it seems safe to assume that Sam Wilson won’t become fully established as the star-spangled beacon of hope for a little while longer, but we’ve nonetheless heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Thor: Love and Thunder would incorporate Jane Foster’s cancer storyline months before it was confirmed by Natalie Portman – that the two Captains could potentially butt heads over who takes point on the next Avengers mission.

According to our intel, Sam’s Captain America and Captain Marvel will both want to lead the team, and it’ll cause some serious disagreements between them. Having been a key member of the Avengers for years as well as Steve’s direct replacement, you can understand why Wilson would feel like he’s earned the role, but in terms of sheer power, Carol Danvers obviously has the edge.