Captain America did not bump uglies with Peter Quill’s grandma, James Gunn reiterates once more

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans love few things more than concocting theories that may or may not even be there, and one of the best to emerge was the connection made through a solitary scene in Captain America: The First Avenger that led many to believe Steve Rogers was the grandfather of Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill.

To be fair, it’s easy to see why the dots were connected given the people involved. In Guardians of the Galaxy, Meredith Quill was played by Laura Haddock, who also played the unnamed autograph hunter in The First Avenger who attempted to make her move on the costumed crimefighter.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law then confirmed that the star-spangled superhero wasn’t a virgin, an accomplishment that was achieved after a USO show in the early 1940s, as regaled by Bruce Banner. Putting two and two together, it was reasoned that because Haddock played both parts and the gaps had been filled in, Steve might well have been Star-Lord’s grandpa.

Of course, James Gunn has debunked this theory at least once before in the past, but he was forced to do it all over again when indulging in a rapid-fire Q&A session on Twitter that almost exclusively consisted of yes and no answers.

No — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2023

Even though it’s been widely discredited by Gunn for at least the second time, there’s no harm in keeping it strictly within the realms of headcanon, and it would certainly add another interesting wrinkle to Peter’s eventual turn to superheroism and honorary membership of the Avengers, even if his real dad being an omnipotent cosmic deity definitely played a part in his career choice.