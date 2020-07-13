How Old Captain America Really Was When He Was Frozen

Marvel heroes often make fun of Captain America and the fact that he’s essentially an old virgin, but have you ever wondered how old Steve Rogers really was when he fell into the Atlantic?

Even before becoming a key member of the Avengers and leading them through different threats, Cap was a symbol of freedom and justice for the world. Rogers first appeared in Captain America Comics #1, when a group of scientists, led by Howard Stark, created a super serum and transferred him from a scrawny college student to a hero with superior physical strength, speed and intelligence. Captain America fought the Axis forces in World War II alongside his buddy, Bucky Barnes and at the end of the war, in 1945, the two were in pursuit of the villain Baron Zemo when the explosive that they were trying to disarm went off, tossing Steve into the ocean where he’d survive in a block of ice until the Avengers found and woke him up.

The narrative in the MCU was roughly the same, only with more dramatic flair since this time around, the creators knew what they were doing with the story. But how old was the superhero when he fell into the Atlantic? Well, canonically, Steve was born on July 4th, 1918 to Sarah and Joseph Rogers. His enlistment and subsequent transformation took place in 1941, which means that he was 22 years old. This makes Cap 26 by the time he gets frozen deep in the water.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In the MCU’s timeline, S.H.I.E.L.D. revives Steve in 2011, technically making him 92, though the super serum kept his appearance from the early 40s. By the time Avengers: Endgame takes place, Cap is physically 39 years old and technically 105. And if we’re counting the years with the former logic, then the old Steve Rogers we see at the end of the film is somewhere around 114.

We’re pretty sure that even a physically old Captain America would still be able to kick ass, but alas, we may not get the chance to see that after the last movie in the Infinity Saga.