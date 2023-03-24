‘Captain America: New World Order’ set photos reveal first image of controversial character who incited an online riot

As far as major franchises go, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the least controversial that’s ever existed, which comes with the territory when the comic book monolith is a subsidiary of the staunchly family-friendly Walt Disney Company.

Fans are more than happy to voice their disdain whenever a new feature film or Disney Plus exclusive lands to the sort of underwhelming reactions that have worryingly become par for the course across the Multiverse Saga so far, but Captain America: New World Order marked one of the rare times that a genuine hornet’s nest was kicked.

When Shira Haas was announced to be playing Sabra in Anthony Mackie’s first feature-length solo outing under the star-spangled suit, the reactions were incredulous to put it lightly. Since debuting in 1980, the Israeli superhero has regularly been a lightning rod of contentiousness due to her background, backstory, and origins.

It would be reasonable to expect Kevin Feige to avoid any international incidents at all costs, but at least we know how Haas looks in her civilian gear after a fresh batch of New World Order set photos made their way online.

You’d be willing to bet your house on the MCU’s Sabra being decidedly less politicized than her counterpart on the printed page, but having been a fixture of the comics for over 40 years, you can also guarantee that the debate surrounding Haas’ debut in the superhero extravaganza is going to be one of the most heated talking points heading into the release of the fourth Captain America blockbuster next summer.