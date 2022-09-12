‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom

Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.

The most surprising revelation was the return of Tim Blake Nelson as the Leader, with the actor following in the footsteps of Tim Roth by making an unexpected Marvel Cinematic Universe return as The Incredible Hulk renaissance continues. However, one major reveal has been generating a polarizing response among the fandom, after Shira Haas was confirmed to be bringing Sabra into live-action for the first time.

The Israeli superhero first debuted in the pages of Marvel Comics back in 1980, but including such a figure (who has been known to generate a myriad of contentious opinions over the decades) in what we’ve been promised as a politically-charged MCU blockbuster seems bold, if not downright risky. Based on the reactions to the news to have swept social media over the weekend, we’re going to be in for a bumpy ride.

Sabra will be in CAPTAIN AMERICA: NEW WORLD ORDER.



We will be living in a world with a live action Sabra in the movies.



I never saw that coming. pic.twitter.com/4iLEBb06wT — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) September 10, 2022

🚨Exclusive: leaked footage from Captain America: New World Order showing all the super heroes uniting to stomp Sabra out pic.twitter.com/JMUdKbY2FW — Tariq Karibian (@KaribianIslands) September 12, 2022

So the MCU has casted Sabra for the new Captain America movie.



It took them a while but racists are finally being properly represented in such a mainstream franchise pic.twitter.com/8wpaKUHpk3 — Bizarrejoe is desperate 🇻🇪 🔞 (@OneBizarreJoe) September 11, 2022

So…we’re getting a new Captain America movie called “New World Order” that has Sabra in it?



1) I don’t trust Marvel for a second to do this right.



2) It’ll be worth it if Alex Jones stokes out on air. pic.twitter.com/uls74te9Zo — Aram (@AramVartian) September 11, 2022

New Concept Art Offers A Great Look At Sam Wilson's Captain America 1 of 6

Click to skip









Click to zoom

It's like these people have forgotten that Captain America was essentially created as a political propaganda tool as well.



Marvel will likely add depth and complexity to Sabra in much the same way they did to Steve and Sam. #CaptainAmericaNewWorldOrder https://t.co/3lhdb6zj5Z — Brad Stephenson🤳 (@Shuttlecock) September 12, 2022

We learn later that Sabra, a mutant, is basically Israel’s answer to Captain America. After her mutant powers manifested, she works for Mossad. (She’s also in the Israeli police as part of her cover). pic.twitter.com/C2nbEoXqRA — Tabitha H. Sanders (@thistabithahope) September 11, 2022

SHIELD agent: "She's Israel's Captain America, Sam, codename Sabra"



Captain America: "Like the hummus?" https://t.co/hmG6GlZftp — All-Purpose Non-Committal Reply Number 63a (@davesgonechina) September 11, 2022

The Captain America movie could be good still if it shows any sort of ideological challenge to Sabra. Like if Sabra is very nationalist and Moon Knight (who's rumored to be there) isn't and she has to address the fallacies of her logic…but they will not do that lol — Evan Von Doom 💀 (@EvanReadsComics) September 11, 2022

Of course, as a family-friendly franchise that’s existed exclusively within the realms of PG-13 and largely managed not to offend the masses or cause an international incident, you’d imagine that Kevin Feige and the rest of his team will be fully aware of what they’re getting themselves into. The Captain America: New World Order creatives aren’t going to court a potential backlash for the sake of sheer shock value, and the MCU’s 14-year existence so far has given us little reason to doubt that they can’t pull it off.