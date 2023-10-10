‘Captain and Ms. Marvel take to the skies’: Brie Larson comes as close as she can to promoting ‘The Marvels’ without breaking any rules

The Marvels is coming out at a strange time for Hollywood, what with the strikes holding up all production and promotional work. With any luck things might change by the time Nov. 10 rolls around, as SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP are currently in negotiations to bring the actors’ strike to a close. If a deal were made, Brie Larson, and her co-stars Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, would be able to help promote their big upcoming MCU sequel after all.

But, as of right now, the cast remains forbidden from hyping up The Marvels. Fortunately, director Nia DaCosta has found a clever workaround to use her stars’ photogenic faces without getting them into trouble. DaCosta took to Instagram to share a couple of balletic behind-the-scenes snaps in which Larson and Vellani goof around while strapped into harnesses, captioned “Captain and Ms. Marvel take to the skies.”

DaCosta has been open about her apprehension of doing The Marvels promotional tour solo, so she’d be thrilled by the opportunity to have Larson and company doing press this November. As has been abundantly clear from the BTS material, the three actresses had a blast making this movie together and seeing their chemistry in interviews would mean a lot to the fans.

Whatever happens, we’ll at least be able to check out their on-screen chemistry in The Marvels itself. That said, its slim 105-minute runtime means it’s the shortest MCU movie we’ve had to date, so every bit of extra content of the trio together is worth it. Luckily, we do not have a shortage of Brie Larson on our screens over the next couple of months. Thank you, Lessons in Chemistry.