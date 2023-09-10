‘They’re going to be like, ‘Where’s Brie Larson?’: ‘The Marvels’ director wary that ‘no one’s there to see me’ on the promotional trail alone

Who will the tolls rage against if their prime target isn't there?

There’s no sign of the strikes ending anytime soon, which is bad news for anyone hoping to see Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris out in force to promote the impending release of The Marvels.

As we’ve been led to believe, the last Marvel Cinematic Universe feature on the calendar with a 100 percent guaranteed release date remains on the docket for Nov. 10 unless something drastic changes, and it hasn’t been lost on director Nia DaCosta that she may have to go it alone and single-handedly drum up support for the sequel to a billion-dollar smash hit that also holds the distinction of being the franchise’s most-hated installment by several metrics for obvious reasons.

In a recent conversation with The Abbortsford News, the filmmaker admitted that she’s fully aware having an Academy Award-winning star in front of the press would be a significant assist in terms of raising awareness, even if it’s by no means guaranteed to happen.

“I’m hoping I’m not promoting the movie by myself. No one’s there to see me, either. They’re going to be like, ‘Where’s Brie Larson?’”

You’d really hope that creatives end up being paid what they’re worth exactly two months from today when The Marvels soars into theaters, but looking at how long writers and actors have been manning the picket lines without being offered a deal worth accepting, it remains entirely up for debate.

Hopefully it all resolves itself sooner rather than later, then, even if we all know there’s a trolling and review-bombing campaign being prepared to spring into action nearer the time.