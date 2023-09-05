In bad news for anyone crossing their fingers and hoping it fails, ‘The Marvels’ named as the most-anticipated movie of the fall by far

We can all solemnly nod our heads and admit that The Marvels is on course to be review-bombed into oblivion when it comes to theaters, but the evidence has always been there and continues to grow that it’s only a hardy band of vocal detractors who hate Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers with an intense passion.

It might be the worst-rated of all 32 installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s feature-length filmography when it comes to Rotten Tomatoes audience score, but Captain Marvel did make over a billion dollars at the box office, with Nia DaCosta’s sequel also set to follow on from Ms. Marvel, also known as the franchise’s best-reviewed big or small screen project ever on the aggregation site.

Underlining the excitement once again, The Marvels has almost completely swept the board on Fandango when it comes to naming the most-anticipated title on the docket for the fall. As well as being named as the most-anticipated movies, Larson’s lead also took top spot when it came to most-anticipated main character, while not even the stench of Secret Invasion could stop Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury from landing the honor of being deemed the most-anticipated supporting character.

Don’t believe what the internet says, then, because there’s quite clearly plenty of hype and excitement for The Marvels, which also has the opportunity to help slow down and stem the growing tide of discontent that’s been plaguing the MCU throughout the Multiverse Saga, which is an entirely different kind of pressure to contend with.