Captain Britain May Make His MCU Debut In [SPOILERS]

It’s hard to believe now given that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has long since established itself as the biggest game in town, not to mention the highest-earning franchise of all-time, but the reason Captain America: The First Avenger was the only Phase One blockbuster to get slapped with a subtitle was so that it played better with international audiences and didn’t try to sell itself entirely on its connections to the United States.

In fact, distributor Paramount even offered overseas markets the choice to drop the ‘Captain America’ branding altogether, and as a result, the movie was released in Russia, South Korea and Ukraine as simply The First Avenger. Naturally, the MCU has long since moved past that, and there’ve been rumors swirling for a long time about another localized superhero making his debut in the not too distant future.

Fan Art Imagines Henry Cavill As Captain Britain 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Avengers: Endgame confirmed with a brief throwaway lone of dialogue that Captain Britain exists out there somewhere in the mythology, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us the project was in development long before it was officially confirmed – that Brian Braddock could be set for an appearance in Captain America 4.

While it’s by no means a guarantee, and is only something being discussed right now, it might realistically continue the plot line from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier regarding the murky past of the super soldier program, as well as introducing a new fan favorite character into the mix. Naturally, Henry Cavill has been linked to the part repeatedly over the last few years, but we won’t be getting any answers for a while yet seeing as Captain America 4 was only announced a couple of weeks ago, and won’t be hitting the big screen for a long time.