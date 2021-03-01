Henry Cavill Is Reportedly Marvel’s Top Choice For Captain Britain

It was inevitable that as soon as the news broke that J.J. Abrams and Te-Nehisi Coates were rebooting Superman for Warner Bros., Henry Cavill would find himself making plenty of headlines without having to do a thing.

In the last 72 hours, we’ve heard that he’s done as the DCEU’s Superman, he allegedly has a likeability problem behind the scenes at Warner Bros., his ousting as the Big Blue Boy Scout is rooted in his apparent refusal to cameo in Shazam! and The Witcher star has already reached out to Marvel Studios in an attempt to ensure he’s part of at least one major superhero franchise.

Of course, all of the above is entirely conjecture, rumor and speculation for the time being, while the majority of reports surrounding both Abrams’ reboot and Cavill’s future are completely overlooking the fact that the 37 year-old is still under contract as the Man of Steel. So unless Warner Bros. have paid him off in the last three days, then he’s not done as Superman yet by any stretch of the imagination.

However, it’s blatantly obvious he’s never getting that solo sequel, with tipster Mikey Sutton now claiming that Cavill is on Marvel’s shortlist to play Captain Britain and remains their top choice. The character was mentioned briefly in Avengers: Endgame by Peggy Carter, so we know he’s out there somewhere in the MCU, and with the mythology continuing to expand at a rapid rate, he could be in line for a debut sooner rather than later.

Sutton does point out that talks haven’t taken place between the two parties as of yet and Henry Cavill still has at least one movie left on his Superman deal, but that doesn’t mean that the wheels can’t start turning behind the scenes, especially with his tenure in the DCEU shrouded in uncertainty once more.