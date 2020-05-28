Henry Cavill To Return As Superman For Multiple DC Movies

Despite being the star of the movie that kicked off an entire cinematic universe, one that has no less than seven films scheduled for release by the end of 2022, we still haven’t heard anything about a Man of Steel sequel. Indeed, in recent years, Henry Cavill’s Superman has found himself as the forgotten man of the franchise after leading the DCEU’s first outing and then playing second fiddle to the Dark Knight in his next appearance and, finally, having his role reduced to what basically amounted to an extended cameo in Justice League.

Still, there’s been plenty of speculation about Cavill’s future in the blue suit ever since we last saw him in Zack Snyder’s aforementioned film. The Witcher star has always said that his time as Superman isn’t over yet, but many reports have pointed to WB simply following the lead of Ben Affleck’s Batman and recasting. It seems that they’ve now had a change of heart, however, as Henry is indeed returning as the Man of Steel, which We Got This Covered told you was likely to happen weeks ago.

The Wrap is reporting tonight that the actor is now in talks to reprise the role. ComicBook.com, meanwhile, goes one further and says that Cavill will be appearing in “multiple” DC movies as the Big Blue Boy Scout. What movies those may be, we can’t yet say, but obviously, this is hugely exciting news.

No word yet on where we may see him next or how long he plans to stick around for, but from what it sounds like, Cavill is back on good terms with Warner Bros. and will likely be a fixture of their cinematic universe for the foreseeable future. And you can bet that they’ll be treating him a lot better this time around.

But tell us, are you happy to see Henry Cavill back as Superman? Or were you hoping they’d reboot? As always, let us know down below.