Marvel Reportedly Wants Henry Cavill For Captain Britain

If Henry Cavill is indeed too famous to be cast as the next James Bond as one esteemed 007 expert seems to think, then surely the idea of him playing another superhero is out of the question, given that he’s been the DCEU’s Superman for close to a decade. Then again, who knows? After all, the 37 year-old has essentially built his entire career on portraying well-known figures, and the approach has worked out just fine for him so far.

He first rose to prominence as Henry the VIII’s brother-in-law Charles Brandon in the BBC’s revisionist historical series The Tudors, while one of his first major big screen leading roles was as mythical Greek hero Theseus in Tarsem Singh’s flashy Immortals. Since then, as well as playing the iconic Kryptonian, he’s also donned Geralt of Rivia’s armor for Netflix’s smash hit The Witcher and suited up as Sherlock Holmes for the streaming service, although his performance did invite action from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s estate.

The idea of him jumping ship and signing onto the Marvel Cinematic Universe, meanwhile, sounds fanciful at best, but insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that the 37 year-old is wanted to play Brian Braddock, better known as Captain Britain. The character technically already exists in the MCU having been very briefly referenced by Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter in Avengers: Endgame, and there’ve been no shortage of rumors over the years that he was being lined up for a role in the franchise.

That being said, Cavill is probably too closely linked to Superman that him suiting up as another superpowered crimefighter would be distracting and ruin any sort of immersion in the project, something that Kevin Feige will no doubt be fully aware of. We might be seeing Captain Britain in the MCU one day, but it’s hard to imagine that it’ll be Henry Cavill under the costume when he debuts.