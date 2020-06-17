Gorgeous Captain Marvel 2 Fan Poster Teases Galactus’ Arrival

Captain Marvel 2 is the last dated movie currently on Marvel’s slate, which means we’ve yet to get any official plot details on the much-anticipated sequel to Brie Larson’s smash-hit MCU debut. All the signs are pointing to the film going even bigger than the first, though, and really digging deep into the cosmic side of the franchise. A Secret Invasion storyline, Korvac Saga adaptation or an X-Men crossover plot have all been rumored. But this fan-made poster imagines another way that CM2 could be a major deal.

As created by digital artist Marvelfx, this awesome fan poster pitches having the sequel feature Carol Danvers facing off against none other than Galactus. As you can see in the gallery below, the World-Devourer is lurking behind the heroine, as she stands alongside a bunch of allies and an old enemy – Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), Yon-Rogg (Jude Law) and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Following Marvel hoovering up the rights to the X-Men and the Fantastic Four from Fox, Galactus is one of the characters fans most want to see folded into the MCU. Many folks would love to have the villain become the next big bad after the defeat of Thanos. At the very least, they want a new cinematic iteration that does him justice this time, unlike the underwhelming space cloud seen in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

You can be sure that Marvel has got plans percolating for the big guy, then, we just don’t know what they are at present. You might think Galactus would be best served in some future Avengers flick, but if one solo hero had to stand up to him on their lonesome, then it would have to be Captain Marvel, the woman who made Thanos quake in his boots when she joined the battle in Avengers: Endgame.