Captain Marvel 2’s Main Villain Has Reportedly Been Revealed

Brie Larson’s return as Carol Danvers is set to hit theaters in November of next year, and with the actress in training to get back into superhero shape and several major additions having been made to the cast recently, Captain Marvel 2 is expected to start production in just a few months.

So far, we don’t know an awful lot about the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel in terms of specifics, but as a present day story with an impressive lineup of talent on either side of the camera, things are shaping up nicely. Of course, there’s always the chance that the trolls could rear their heads once again in an attempt to sabotage Captain Marvel 2, but the opening installment still managed to rake in over $1.1 billion at the box office, so it’s not like they had much of an impact anyway.

Much to the dismay of those who derided Captain Marvel online, all of the major players announced for the follow-up so far have been female. Rising directorial star Nia DaCosta is calling the shots, working from a script by WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell, Teyonah Parris will reprise her role as Monica Rambeau from the Disney Plus smash hit, Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan is also on board and Zawe Ashton was recently cast as a mystery villain.

However, a new report claims that Captain Marvel 2 will have multiple antagonists, one of whom will be Michael Korvac, a character that’s been rumored for the project on more than one occasion previously. In the broadest of strokes, he’s a cyborg with time traveling capabilities, and with Carol Danvers established as one of the MCU’s biggest cosmic hitters, her second solo outing could follow the precedent set by its predecessor and take a lot of the action off-world.