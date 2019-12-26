Though news from the MCU has been a little slow as of late, Marvel fans are finding plenty to appreciate in a recent Twitter exchange between War Machine actor Don Cheadle and Brie Larson of Captain Marvel fame.

It all started when Cheadle tweeted a photo of himself alongside Larson, with the two of them striking near-identical poses. In the accompanying caption, Cheadle posed an accusatory question to his Avengers: Endgame co-star:

“@brielarson why you be copying …?”

A few hours later, Larson came back with her answer:

“That’s easy – I wanna be more like you!”

It was only a short exchange, but it proved more than enough to get the internet fantasizing about the possibility of seeing Carol Danvers and James Rhodes as a couple in the MCU:

Though Captain Marvel went the whole of her solo debut and the subsequent Avengers: Endgame without a love interest, fans have been all too happy to share their ideas for potential partners.

As it stands, the most popular suggestion by a pretty wide margin is Thor: Ragnarok breakout star Valkyrie. Even Larson and actress Tessa Thompson have repeatedly showed their support for the ship, though it remains to be seen if the bosses at Marvel Studios see a different path for the MCU’s most powerful heroine.

In any case, it could be a long wait before Larson’s character gets paired up with anyone, seeing how Captain Marvel 2 still doesn’t have a release date set. Even the actress herself admitted not too long ago that she doesn’t know when the sequel is likely to arrive, though given Marvel’s current release schedule, we shouldn’t expect her next solo adventure to hit theaters any sooner than 2022. Watch this space for more.