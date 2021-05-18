Captain Marvel Will Reportedly Butt Heads With [SPOILERS] In The MCU

One of the major questions for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next Avengers movie will be the identity of the team’s leader, with Steve Rogers and Tony Stark now out of the picture. The latter may not have compensated the group for their efforts, but he did provide the financial backing, while Captain America was always viewed as the point man for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, something even the typically egocentric Stark couldn’t deny.

Of course, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel has been rumored as the frontrunner almost since Endgame faded to black, which makes sense given that she’s got military experience similar to Steve and is also the MCU’s second most powerful hero behind only Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson finds himself being touted as a contender after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well, though, and has the backing of a lot of fans.

Who will ultimately lead the team remains to be seen, but insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that there’s going to be a bit of tension between the aforementioned superheroes and they’ll butt heads at some point, though the tipster doesn’t go to the lengths of explaining the what, when, where, why or how surrounding the proffered disagreement. We’re not even sure if Carol and Sam are going to appear in the same project at any stage during Phase Four, but it definitely can’t be ruled out.

In any case, the process of assembling the new batch of Avengers would be the most narratively logical way for Captains Marvel and America to clash, especially when they’ve both got a decent claim to stake about becoming the all-star group’s next focal point. Then again, the Sokovia Accords mean that the United Nations technically has the final say, and they could throw a spanner in the works by naming someone else altogether as the de facto leader.