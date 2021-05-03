Captain America 4 Will Reportedly Establish Sam As One Of The Avengers’ New Leaders

It’s been a big day for Marvel Studios, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels getting official titles, while Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have been locked in for 2023 debuts, and we even saw the first footage from Chloe Zhao’s hotly anticipated Eternals for good measure.

Indeed, looking at the sheer volume of feature-length and episodic content coming to the big screen and Disney Plus over the next few years, there’s no need for Phase Four to culminate in an Avengers epic, as has been the case so far. Kevin Feige even admitted that while Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will be assembled again, it won’t be happening for a little while yet with the team on hiatus following the Infinity Saga.

Sam Wilson's Captain America Gets His Own Falcon And The Winter Soldier Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, insider Daniel Richtman now reports that the in-development Captain America 4 will establish Sam Wilson as one of the top dogs of the Avengers’ next lineup. That’s about all the tipster has to say on the matter, though, so from here on out everything is entirely speculative. Most fans are expecting Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel to inherit the vacancy at the head of the table left by Steve Rogers, but can she lead the most powerful group of superheroes in the galaxy if she can’t even get her own name into the title of her sequel?

As for Sam, any iteration of the Avengers is going to heavily involve Captain America without a doubt, and with many of the Phase One stalwarts being cycled out in favor of fresh blood he’s also one of the longest-tenured members in Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, so he’s almost certainly going to have a big say and a heavy influence.