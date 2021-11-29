Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson wrapped in chains for latest training video

“Nothing hits quite the same as the clanking sound of chains wrapped around your body.” In other contexts, this quote for Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson would be quite spicy indeed. Still, this is exactly how she worded her post on Instagram that featured her keeping in superhero shape for her upcoming films.

With large metal chains wrapped around her waist, Larson says, “Let’s see how this goes,” before proceeding to do pushups with expert ease, despite having the added weight on her body. As fellow actor Jason Walsh put it, Larson is “Ms. 2-chains” in the video and we can’t agree more. Check out her post with the video below.

Larson’s social media has been particularly exciting lately due to another wonderful video. She recently covered the Taylor Swift song “Nothing New (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” and fans went absolutely bonkers over it.

It seems that she’s working hard constantly to keep herself in perfect shape for her role as Captain Marvel. On her podcast, she recently discussed her biggest struggle with playing the character.

“I had to learn all of that with Captain Marvel and I was very uncoordinated with my body,” Larson said. “It was the that I was most worried about, was the physical stuff. I had like this theory that having a body was drag. I remember asking Jessie once, I was like, what if I was just consciousness in a jar, would you still be my friend?



Once I started learning how to move in it, and I got stronger, I started reaching flow state at work. And now, I like doing the fight sequences more than the action bits.”

We’ll have to see how all of Brie Larson’s work pays off when Captain Marvel 2 releases on Nov. 11, 2022.