Captain Rogers Trends After Being Name-Dropped In Eternals Trailer

The first trailer for Chloe Zhao’s Eternals dropped yesterday, and as you’d expect from a Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, it captured the imagination of the internet from almost the second it arrived online. Fans are going wild over the footage, which is very light on plot details but heavy on sweeping visuals, while we also get glimpses of the dynamic between the titular team.

Naturally, people have been taking things far too seriously and questioning why the Eternals were nowhere to be found as Thanos wreaked havoc on the galaxy in his quest to find the Infinity Stones, but the official plot synopsis released last year did reveal that the movie is going to address the events of Avengers: Endgame, so we should be getting an explanation in November.

The promo ended with the gang sitting around a table, wondering who could be the next leader of the Avengers. And in a nod to official MCU canon and a neat bit of cross-brand synergy, they were very careful to refer to the dearly departed leader of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as Captain Rogers, because Sam Wilson literally only inherited the star-spangled mantle a few weeks back when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ended.

However, the mere mention of Chris Evans’ Steve was more than enough to have the fanbase getting more than a little emotional, as you can see from the reactions below.

When you realize they call him "Captain Rogers" because they still have Captain America. https://t.co/X0ZzhaWXSd pic.twitter.com/XKKnQ28nJ0 — 🎄Academy X-tudent🎄 (@LetsAcademyX) May 24, 2021

“now that Captain ROGERS and IRON MAN are gone” such a simple little thing yet very pleasing to me because Captain AMERICA is doing perfectly fine thank you. pic.twitter.com/JxUvpeDpXl — Sasha ‎✪ ४ (@Winter_Mischief) May 24, 2021

So now that Captain Rogers & Iron Man are both gone … pic.twitter.com/aXbaQd1MvT — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 24, 2021

"so now that captain rogers and iron man are both gone…" THANKS FOR REMINDING ME HOW MUCH I MISS STEVE AND TONY MARVEL😭#Eternals pic.twitter.com/VsMV9vYZFb — 𝙠𝙖𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙖 🦋‎⧗ 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙚✨💛 (@swiftiestanwbu) May 24, 2021

"so now that captain rogers and iron man are both gone…" OKAY, WHY DID IT HAVE TO HURT LIKE HELL? IT'S JUST ONE LINE FROM A TEASER TRAILER, GODDAMN IT 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/piFTOrikjo — mik | IA CUZ 🔥 HELL WEEK 🔥 (@miklovesstony) May 24, 2021

“now that captain rogers and ironman are gone—“ hahaha im good no worries pic.twitter.com/bN1Mlp0vcO — M&M ¨̮ | Papi Churro (@bby_native) May 24, 2021

Eternals Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

at first I’m like ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀but then i realize

“captain rogers ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀we have this

is gone”⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀captain america pic.twitter.com/AYAECRhDVp — 𝐀𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐀 ✩ (@epickosc) May 24, 2021

“So now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are both gone, who do you think is going to lead the avengers?”

Sam Wilson, the new captain america #Eternals pic.twitter.com/oHzKTfEzxn — chiara ‎✪ (@WINTERJEDII) May 24, 2021

The excitement from Marvel Twitter that they called Steve Rogers “Captain Rogers” instead of “Captain America” because we got Sam Wilson as Captain America. 😭😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zExrYBSHU7 — BLACKLIVESMATTER (@Jasamgurlie) May 24, 2021

“now that captain rogers is gone—“ you have captain sam wilson now. let’s start putting respect on my besties name. — guneet (@catwsthefilm) May 24, 2021

Anyone upset by, "Now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are gone, who will lead the Avengers?" in the #Eternals teaser missed the point.

Their family is just like fans. Our discussion started right after Endgame. No one is dissing Sam, Peter, or Carol – they're simply speculating. pic.twitter.com/FX7eo17GSp — WriterIowa 🇺🇲 (@writeriowa) May 24, 2021

captain rogers *sobs* pic.twitter.com/ys0r3CL4ex — canonically, eds | BUN DAY (@bucksmelodrama) May 24, 2021

It does pose an interesting question as to who will become the next point man, or woman, for the Avengers when they’re forced to assemble again. That’s one answer we definitely won’t be getting in Eternals, though, with the cosmic epic looking to establish the immortal extraterrestrials in their own right.