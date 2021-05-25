Home / movies

Captain Rogers Trends After Being Name-Dropped In Eternals Trailer

The first trailer for Chloe Zhao’s Eternals dropped yesterday, and as you’d expect from a Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, it captured the imagination of the internet from almost the second it arrived online. Fans are going wild over the footage, which is very light on plot details but heavy on sweeping visuals, while we also get glimpses of the dynamic between the titular team.

Naturally, people have been taking things far too seriously and questioning why the Eternals were nowhere to be found as Thanos wreaked havoc on the galaxy in his quest to find the Infinity Stones, but the official plot synopsis released last year did reveal that the movie is going to address the events of Avengers: Endgame, so we should be getting an explanation in November.

The promo ended with the gang sitting around a table, wondering who could be the next leader of the Avengers. And in a nod to official MCU canon and a neat bit of cross-brand synergy, they were very careful to refer to the dearly departed leader of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as Captain Rogers, because Sam Wilson literally only inherited the star-spangled mantle a few weeks back when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ended.

However, the mere mention of Chris Evans’ Steve was more than enough to have the fanbase getting more than a little emotional, as you can see from the reactions below.

It does pose an interesting question as to who will become the next point man, or woman, for the Avengers when they’re forced to assemble again. That’s one answer we definitely won’t be getting in Eternals, though, with the cosmic epic looking to establish the immortal extraterrestrials in their own right.

