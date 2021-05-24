MCU Fans Are Going Nuts For New Eternals Trailer

At long last, we finally have a teaser trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals, with the cosmic blockbuster heading to theaters this November after being delayed for twelve months as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

It’s almost a purely visual promo, besides some exposition that paints the titular team in broad strokes as alien visitors who have lent an assist to humanity dating back thousands of years without directly interfering in their progress, so we’ve got no idea at his stage what the movie is actually about, but those are some impressive looking scenes on display nonetheless.

Co-writer and director Chloe Zhao jumped straight from filming $5 million drama Nomadland to the $200 million Eternals, and the former wound up winning rave reviews and landing her a pair of Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director, in addition to further nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Editing, so it’s exciting to finally get a glimpse at what she’s got planned for her time at the helm of the world’s biggest franchise. Needless to say, fans can’t get enough of the first footage, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

It looks to be one of those superhero movies where there’s a lot of hand-waving used to conjure various powers and spells, and the joke at the end feels very out of place considering the tone of the trailer up to that point, but we’re still waiting on the first MCU blockbuster since summer 2019’s Spider-Man: No Way Home to hit theaters, so we’ll let it slide. In any case, Eternals should be another home run for Marvel Studios, and it’s also got a real chance of being one of the franchise’s best efforts yet.