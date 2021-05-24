Home / movies

Marvel Fans Slam The Eternals For Not Helping The Avengers

Marvel Studios released a new teaser trailer for Eternals today, and fans are loving this first proper look at the MCU’s latest superhero team. The internet can’t wait to meet the likes of Angelina Jolie’s Thena, Richard Madden’s Ikaris and Kit Harington’s Black Knight in the movie, which comes from Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao. That said, one element of the film’s story is causing a lot of blowback, mostly of a light-hearted nature, on social media.

The trailer establishes that the immortal Eternals have always refrained from interfering with the world until some new threat to the planet forces them to step up. That’s all well and good, but fans are wondering why this mysterious threat is the thing that finally gets the Eternals to do something when they ignored all the other apocalyptic incidents that have occurred over the past decade.

For instance, why did they never lend a hand to the Avengers? It’s something that everyone wants to know and as you can see down below, some folks are now slamming the team for not helping out.

It’s the question everyone’s asking.

Maybe they just didn’t feel like it.

The matter of why they didn’t lend a hand to stop Thanos gets even thornier when you realize that the Mad Titan is descended from the Eternals.

He was kind of their problem.

They were cheering them on from afar, ok.

As you’d expect, this was the perfect opportunity to drop some classic memes.

Was it wrong of them not to help the Avengers, or was it iconic?

The Eternals trailer confirmed that the heroes have been following the exploits of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as the teaser’s stinger features Sprite posing the question of who will lead the team now that Iron Man and Captain America are gone, with Ikaris putting his own name forward for the job. This is maybe teeing up a crossover between the two group at a later date and it should be fun to see how the Avengers react to these secretive superpowered gods if that ever happens.

Eternals enters theaters this November 5th.

