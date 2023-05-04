Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and 9 other ‘Star Wars’ actors who have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

A good number of Star Wars players reached global acclaim thanks to the franchise, but many, if not all, have gone on to carve their own path in Hollywood, and in the process leaving star-shaped golden plaques all over Hollywood Boulevard. The latest of the troupe to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is Carrie Fisher, the people’s princess, the beloved Princess Leia, who passed away in 2016. The list Fisher is joining, posthumously, is lengthy and bright.

This list only includes the actors whose Walk of Fame ceremonies have taken place. Ming-Na Wen and Ewan McGregor are slated to receive their stars in the future. Similarly, Liam Neeson was among those selected to receive a star in 2014, but a ceremony never happened, suggesting he might have turned down the nomination.

Carrie Fisher

Images via Lucasfilm/Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd was present to unveil her mother’s posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Star Wars Day. The actress, who was 60 when she died, was adored by Star Wars fans for her portrayal of Princess Leia, which remained her most famous role. When Fisher passed away in 2016, fans gathered outside the Chinese Theater on Hollywood Boulevard to honor their Princess with a makeshift star. She now has the real deal.

Harrison Ford

Images via Lucasfilm/SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Harrison Ford is synonymous with Han Solo and Indiana Jones, but the actor’s filmography is incredibly extensive, as he continues to add to it with similarly high-profile roles to this day. The 80-year-old actor received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003 (not to be confused with the star for silent film actor Harrison Ford). The Star Wars actor’s star is located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd, while his namesake’s plaque can be found at 6665.

Mark Hamill

Images via Lucasfilm/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Mark Hamill completes the main trio from the original Star Wars movies, getting his own star on the Walk of Fame in 2018. The big event was attended by his Star Wars family en masse, including Harrison Ford, George Lucas, Billie Lourd, Kelly Marie Tran, two Stormtroopers, and R2D2. Arguably fans’ most darling actor, Hamill has played Luke Skywalker in six different films across the first and third trilogies.

Keri Russell

Images via Lucasfilm/Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Keri Russell’s contribution to the Star Wars galaxy might go by undetected by less attentive viewers since she never takes off her helmet through the entirety of The Rise of Skywalker, where she plays the undeterrable Zorii Bliss. Nevertheless, the actress is a pretty big name among the franchise’s roster. As such, she is among the select few actors in Star Wars to have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 47-year-old actress, who is best known for her performances in the television shows Felicity and The Americans, was honored in 2017. Star Wars and Felicity director J.J. Abrams was in attendance.

Alec Guinness

Image via Lucasfilm/Jason Kirk/Online USA/Getty Images

The original trilogy’s Obi-Wan Kenobi is also a Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree. In fact, Alec Guinness is one of the few members of this list to have received his star before he was ever a part of the Star Wars world, in 1960. By then, Guinness was already an Oscar winner thanks to his performance in 1957’s The Bridge on the River Kwai and had been knighted by the Queen. The acclaimed English actor died in 2000, at the age of 86 years old.

Samuel L. Jackson

Images via Lucasfilm/ SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images

It would be a travesty for Samuel L. Jackson to not have his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The incredibly prolific actor has left his mark in virtually every big franchise, from Star Wars, where he played the headstrong Mace Windu, to Marvel, Kingsman, and the Quentin Tarantino cinematic universe (if you can call it that without hurting anyone’s feelings). The honorary Oscar winner was presented with his plaque in the year 2000, surrounded by his family.

Billy Dee Williams

Image via Lucasfilm

Acting legend Billy Dee Williams is a beloved part of Star Wars history through his performance of Lando Calrissian. The character has famously been discussed as being a member of the LGBTQ+ community thanks in part to the way Dee Williams’ chose to play him. Lando was also the first African-American featured in the Star Wars world. The 86-year-old actor received his Walk of Fame honor in 1985.

Jon Favreau

Images via Lucasfilm/Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

There are few players as influential as Jon Favreau when it comes to Hollywood’s most successful tentpoles. Not only was Favreau one of the minds responsible for the inception of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he is also behind a number of current Star Wars productions, particularly related to the Mandalorian world. He also voiced two characters across the franchise, Pre Vizsla and Rio Durant. Favreau received his star in February of 2023.

Laura Dern

Images via Lucasfilm/John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Laura Dern is a queen in everything she does. As the offspring of two celebrated actors, Dern shared her star ceremony with her parents Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd – both Oscar winners like their daughter. At the time, in 2010, Dern hadn’t won her Oscar for Marriage Story yet, but she had already been nominated alongside her mother (a first in Academy history) for their shared film Rambling Rose. In the Star Wars universe, Dern plays the stern Vice-Admiral Amilyn Holdo.

Daniel Craig

Images via Lucasfilm/Rich Fury/Getty Images

Okay, Daniel Craig was only in Star Wars for a minute, but it still counts right? The James Bond actor played a masked Stormtrooper in a scene opposite Daisy Ridley’s Rey in 2015’s The Force Awakens, which he wanted to do just for fun. J.J. Abrams had other plans, however, giving him a full scene with dialogue and having him come in for a three-hour long looping session. I think that earns Craig the right to feature on this list. His star ceremony happened in 2021.

Jimmy Smits

Images via Lucasfilm/Walk of Fame/Twitter

Jimmy Smits is everywhere, including on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Obviously, Star Wars fans know him as Senator Bail Organa, aka “the Father of the Rebellion” – a role he played in Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, Rogue One, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. But that’s hardly Smits’ most famous role. The actor notably shone as attorney Victor Sifuentes on L.A. Law and then later as Detective Bobby Simone on NYPD Blue. His star ceremony happened during the pandemic in 2021 with every guest joining in virtually.

Forest Whitaker

Images via Lucasfilm/Chris Polk/FilmMagic for Fox Home Entertainment/Getty Images

Forest Whitaker is an absolute champion of acting. In 2007, Whitaker became the fourth Black man to win an Oscar in the Best Actor category for his stunning performance as Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in The Last King of Scotland. A few months later, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented him with a star on the Walk of Fame. In the galaxy, Whitaker gave life to Saw Gerrera in Rogue One.