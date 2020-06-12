New Children Of The Corn Will Have Almost Nothing To Do With Original

One of the most surprisingly long-lived franchises, Children of the Corn will soon have its eleventh entry. The series that began with a 1984 Stephen King short story adaptation became a direct-to-video mainstay in the 1990s under Dimension Films, and has more recently received a Syfy remake and 2018’s Children of the Corn: Runaway.

We now know that the latest installment, again just titled Children of the Corn, has wrapped its challenging production though, with cast and plot details also recently being revealed. Producer Lucas Foster and director Kurt Wimmer have developed the new version of Corn as something distinct from the existing franchise, although we’d be surprised if there wasn’t a lot of corn and some creepy children in the mix. The film’s production in Australia was able to continue during the pandemic, and is being prepared for what appears to be a 2021 release, although whether this will include a theatrical run is unknown at this time.

Children of the Corn is being described by Foster as having “almost nothing to do with” the 1984 take on the Stephen King story, and that they’ve “free-associated” from the basic plotline. The new movie will cover how adult irresponsibility and a poor crop in a small Nebraska town caused local children to rise up and kill their parents, and may not cover the aftermath of people stumbling into the seemingly deserted town several years later.

The filmmakers apparently maintained strict social distancing measures during production, with hundreds of different precautions in place to try to control risk, and enough insurance to cover problems. In terms of casting, Children of the Corn will include Before I Fall‘s Elena Kampouris and Kate Moyer of When Hope Calls in leading roles, as well as appearances by Callan Mulvey of Avengers: Endgame and Bruce Spence (The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King).

