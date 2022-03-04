Casting for Peacock’s ‘Pitch Perfect’ spinoff now complete

The Pitch Perfect franchise is headed for TV screens, now that casting for the series’ stars is completed.

The TV spinoff for the beloved musical comedy film trilogy will be hosted on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. Some of the stars set for the show include Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland, The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil, and Anna‘s Lera Abova, Deadline reports.

The actors will join Adam Devine and Flula Borg, who previously portrayed Bumper Allen and Piëter Krämer, respectively, in the film series.

The Universal Television show is executive produced by another series alum, Elizabeth Banks, who starred in and produced the films, and directed the second movie.

The show is expected to begin production in Berlin, which is also the story’s setting. The plot picks up with Devine’s Bumper several years after we last saw him, and follows him as he moves to Germany to try and revive his music career, finally scoring a hit song in the country’s capital and largest city.

Hyland plays Heidi, the upbeat-but-quirky American assistant to Bumper and Piëter, an aspiring singer herself, who secretly moonlights at cabarets around town.

Abova will play a prominent figure in the Berlin music scene, DJ Das Boot, who is also Piëter’s cool, music-producing sister.

Jamil will play Piëter’s ex-girlfriend, Gisela, who just happens to be a glamorous up-and-coming German pop star, and Bumper’s main rival.

2012’s Pitch Perfect, about an ambitious a cappella vocalist and college outcast named Beca Mitchell, played by Anna Kendrick, was a surprise box office hit. It was followed up by the Banks-directed Pitch Perfect 2 in 2015, which at the time boasted the all-time highest-grossing weekend box office numbers for a musical. In total, the three films have raked in nearly $600 million.