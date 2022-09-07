Catherine Keener joins the chaos of ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

The sequel to the incredibly popular movie Joker has added another castmate. Catherine Keener (The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Being John Malkovich) will appear in the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux.

The actress joins Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga and the newly added Brendan Gleeson and Zazie Beetz, according to Deadline. Keener is a two-time Oscar nominated actress and recently appeared in the horror film Get Out. She also had a role in the Netflix sci-fi movie The Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo.

Keener has a lot of experience with both huge blockbuster movies as well as weird, psychological thinkpieces, so it seems like a good fit. It’s not known just yet what role she’ll be playing, but the sequel will reportedly take place in Arkham Asylum – the mental hospital/jail in Gotham where a lot of Batman’s enemies end up.

Gaga signed on to play Harleen Quinzel, a psychiatrist turned super villain. There’s the possibility that we’ll see some of Batman’s other villains and Keener could potentially end up as one of those. Gleeson is another secret role but Beetz is returning to play Arthur’s neighbor Sophie.

As for plot, all we know right now is that it’s maybe a musical and its setting. The tonal switch is so out there, especially since the last movie was all about gritty realism, that it just might work. The final product could be either amazing or terrible, but that’s the case with all things.

It’s going to be a while before we know anything for sure, especially since the movie doesn’t start shooting until December. In the meantime, Joker is currently streaming on HBO Max.