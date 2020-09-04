Chadwick Boseman Tribute Special Is Now Available On Disney Plus

It’s now been one week since we learned the devastating news that Chadwick Boseman had passed away, an announcement that rocked both Hollywood and the world at large, as the Black Panther star’s loss has been felt by his countless fans across the globe.

Last Sunday, in honor of the actor, ABC released a special titled Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King and today, it’s been made available on Disney Plus. To catch the documentary, you can find it in the Extras section on the viewing page for Black Panther.

The 40-minute special celebrates Boseman’s life, career and legacy and features contributions from many of his Marvel co-stars, political figures and fans. Hosted by Robin Roberts, it also shines a light on the 43-year-old actor’s battle with colon cancer, something he had kept intensely private for the past four years.

Boseman’s passing was announced via a statement from his family posted to his Twitter account late Friday night. The tweet has since been officially declared the most liked post on the site of all time and currently sits at 7.6 million likes. Social media has been full of tributes to the actor ever since as well, with the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson amongst those paying their respects and reacting with shock and sadness.

Tribute for a King is available globally, but as said above, it won’t be a highlighted new addition to the site, so you’ll have to search for it yourself if you wish to see it. As well as the special and Black Panther, though, you can also find Chadwick Boseman‘s three other Marvel movies on Disney Plus, too – Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.