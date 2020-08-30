Watch: Chadwick Boseman Tribute Video Showcases His Incredible Career

Hollywood and his fans all over the world are in mourning for Chadwick Boseman, following the Marvel star’s tragic passing this week after a four-year battle with colon cancer. The 43-year-old is, of course, best known for playing Black Panther in the MCU, and the cultural importance of that character and his performance cannot be overstated. However, Boseman was also far from just T’Challa and has many other acclaimed roles to his name which demonstrate what an immense and rare talent he was.

This tribute video, for example, showcases some of his best work. Video editor Nick Bosworth shared his tribute earlier this weekend, writing in his caption that it serves as a thank you to the late actor and “the incredible legacy he leaves behind.”

My small tribute and thank you to Chadwick Boseman and the incredible legacy he leaves behind. #ChadwickBoseman #Wakanda pic.twitter.com/nowhAtWDlS — Nick Bosworth (@NickMBosworth) August 29, 2020

The video features clips from across Boseman’s career, highlighting the the three times he appeared in biopics as great Black Americans – playing Jackie Robinson in 2013’s 42, his breakout role, James Brown in the following year’s Get on Up and Thurgood Marshall in 2017’s Marshall. Also included in this tribute is 2019’s crime thriller 21 Bridges and Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, the final film released prior to his death.

The actor had shot two more movies before his passing as well – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Yasuke – which will now release posthumously. It’s also believed that he recorded his vocal performance as an alternate version of T’Challa for Marvel’s upcoming animated series, What If…? However, it’s currently unknown what will happen with Black Panther 2, which was due out in 2022.

Chadwick Boseman‘s career may have been cut far too short, but we can take some small solace in the fact that he amassed an incredible body of work in the time that he did have and that it will no doubt continue to be loved by millions of people around the world.