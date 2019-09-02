New It: Chapter Two Posters Unite The Young And Old Losers’ Club

The release of It: Chapter Two is only days away, and despite some mixed early reviews, the sequel promises to be one of the biggest movies of the year. The pic’s been gearing up for its launch with several excellent trailers in recent weeks, the latest of which you can catch above, as well as more unusual rumored crossovers with Fortnite. Now, however, we have a series of character posters pairing the younger and older versions of the Losers’ Club, with the former framed by Pennywise’s balloons.

Of the seven Losers’ Club members, we get James McAvoy as the adult Bill Denbrough, now a successful novelist, and Jaeden Martell as his 1989 self, who had to deal with the trauma of losing brother Georgie to Pennywise. Next is Jessica Chastain as the older Beverly Marsh, building on the part played so notably by Sophia Lillis in It. By the film’s present day setting, Beverly has also risen to the top of the field, in her case as a fashion designer whose history of domestic abuse still haunts her marriage.

We then get Bill Hader as adult Richie Tozier, played by Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard in the earlier film. Tozier has turned his quick mouth into a lucrative career as a Los Angeles DJ, but like the other Losers is drawn back to Derry to face Pennywise. James Ransone, meanwhile, plays the older version of Jack Dylan Grazer’s Eddie Kaspbrak as a limousine business owner, who suffered under a dominating mother, a relationship he’s carried over to his wife.

Moving on, we see Isaiah Mustafa and Chosen Jacobs as Mike Hanlon, the only Loser to stay in Derry and remember the summer of 1989, with the others having experienced memory loss after leaving the town. Jay Ryan, meanwhile, is Ben Hanscom, who’s transformed from the overweight new kid depicted by Jeremy Ray Taylor into a rugged architect and finally, Andy Bean and Wyatt Oleff take on the role of Stanley Uris, whose inability to deal with the reality of Pennywise pushes him to a dark place.

Altogether, it’s a great reminder of the cast of It: Chapter Two, as they come together to finish off Pennywise for good. While it’s likely that this will be the only time we see the adult Losers’ Club onscreen, the near-three-hour runtime of the Stephen King adaptation will show plenty of both versions come September 6th and we can’t wait to see them in action.